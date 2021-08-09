BJP leader, wife shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag

Kulgam district president of BJP Kisan Morcha, Ghulam Rasool Dar, and his wife Jawahira Bano were on Monday afternoon shot dead by terrorists in the busy Lal Chowk area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag.

The critically injured couple was taken to the hospital where they succumbed.

Security forces have cordoned the area and launched a search for the terrorists.

Further details were awaited.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the incident and said that the perpetrators of violence will be brought to justice very soon.

He tweeted; “I strongly condemn brutal terrorist attack on the Sarpanch GH Rasool Dar and his wife Jawhara Banoo of Redwani Bala,Kulgam. This is an act of cowardice & perpetrators of violence will be brought to justice very soon. My deepest condolences to bereaved family in this time of grief”.

Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the killing of the BJP leader.

Omar tweeted; “I unequivocally condemn the assassination of Ghulam Rasool Dar & his wife. They join a long list of mainstream politicians killed for their political beliefs. My condolences to his family & colleagues. May Allah grant the departed place in Jannat”.

Meanwhile, the police has arrested two newly recruited terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) in the Kalaingassu area of Tander, Dachhan in Kishtwar district of Jammu.

Giving details, the ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh said they have been identified as Yasir Hussain and Usman Qadir.

One Pistol, 2 grenades, 1 UBGL and 1 wireless set were recovered from their possession.