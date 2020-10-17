A local BJP leader was shot in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district last night triggering protest by family members and supporters in the district.

Dayashankar Gupta was shot dead last night allegedly by three bike-borne attackers.

The police have taken his party colleague, Viresh Tomar and two of Tomar’s uncles, Narendra Tomar and Devendra Tomar, into their custody after Dayashankar Gupta’s family named them as suspects and alleged political enmity.

As per the initial reports, Dayashankar Gupta, who was the Mandal vice president, was leaving after closing his shop last night when he was attacked at a local market. He immediately had taken to a nearby hospital.

“Viresh Tomar recently had a heated exchange with Dayashankar on Facebook. Viresh Tomar’s uncle had earlier contested local village body election from Ratigarhi village in Firozabad against Dayashanker. and he had won the election,” police officer A Satish Ganesh said, reported NDTV.

Viresh Tomar joined the BJP latest and Dayashankar was not happy with this.

Soon after the killing, a protest by some family members and supporters broke out near the hospital. They demanded arrest of the accused and some protesters also tried to block a road in Agra.

“Some unknown men targeted the BJP leader in the marketplace. We are carrying out a probe. We talked to the protesters to calm them down. We are aiming for a breakthrough in the next 24 hours,” police officer Mukesh Kumar Mishra told reporters late last night.

“He (DK Gupta) was attacked after he had closed shop. The family members have given the name of some suspects. We are conducting a probe,” Shachindranath Nath Patel, another cop, said.