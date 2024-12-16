BJP leader praises hike in PM’s Poshan scheme

Senior BJP leader Balbir Ram Rattan on Monday said the increased allocation under the Poshan scheme is expected to bring about a transformative impact on the lives of women and children of poor sections.

In a statement, Balbir said the decision of the union Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hike the funding for the flagship Poshan (Prime Minister’s Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nutrition) Abhiyaan, will serve to benefit women and children in particular.

Balbir said this while noting that the hike underscores the government’s commitment to eradicating malnutrition and ensuring the health and well-being of women and children across the nation, particularly the poor sections.

The hike in funding will enable the government to provide enhanced nutritional support to pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children under the age of six. This support will address the critical issues of undernutrition, stunting, and wasting, contributing to healthier and more productive future generations.

The scheme will help upgrade Anganwadi centres with modern facilities, digital tools, and better infrastructure. These improvements will ensure effective delivery of nutrition and health services, including regular health check-ups, immunizations, and pre-school education.

Balbir further said that the hike will allow for better integration of technology in monitoring nutritional programmes. With enhanced funding, the use of mobile apps and data analytics for tracking beneficiaries, monitoring supply chains, and assessing programme outcomes will become more efficient, ensuring accountability and transparency.

The increased investment will help communities adopt healthier dietary and hygiene practices, creating a lasting impact on their overall well-being.

“By addressing malnutrition and related health challenges, the scheme will empower poor women and children to lead healthier lives”, Balbir said, adding that the programme will also contribute to gender equity by supporting women in their critical maternal phases.

This move is expected to uplift underprivileged communities and create a stronger, healthier nation.