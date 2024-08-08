BJP is working like a real estate company : Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav reacting on the Central Government’s Waqf Board Amendment Bill that BJP is working like a real estate company. Their aim is to sell land like defence, railway, Nazul land, he alleged.

Akhilesh Yadav said that BJP should give in writing that Waqf lands will not be sold.

He wrote on social media site X that all these amendments of ‘Waqf Board’ are also just an excuse. The target is to sell land like defence, railways, Nazul land.

Advertisement

” After Waqf Board lands, Defence Land, Railway Land, Nazul Land, they are just another link in the chain of ‘Scheme for the benefit of BJP’. Why doesn’t BJP write openly: ‘Issued in the interest of BJP’,” he added.

” There should be a written guarantee that Waqf Board lands will not be sold.,” Akhilesh Yadav demanded.

He further says ,” BJP is working like a real estate company. It should rename itself by writing ‘Zameen’ in its name instead of ‘Janta’: Bharatiya Zameen Party.”

The Central Government is going to present the Waqf Board Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha likely today, regarding which a round of rhetoric is going on.