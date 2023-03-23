BJP is doing Hindu-Muslim politics to win elections: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday asked the audience whether he was not a Hindu and what do they think ? Because they (BJP) defeat the Congress by playing Hindu-Muslim religion politics.

“Am I not a Hindu ? What do you think ? Are the people sitting here Hindus or Muslims ? They play politics of Hindu-Muslim religion and defeat us,” Gehlot commented while speaking at ‘Pashupalak Samman ceremony’ at the State Institute of Agriculture Management auditorium here.

“People against us talk a lot. I would not like to go into that. Tell me, are we not Hindus at all,” he further said.

“Why they defame us is beyond my comprehension. They talk about the cow. When I was the CM for the second time, I opened the first Cow Directorate in the country. It was made a department in the BJP rule,” he said.

“In five years of the BJP rule, only Rs 143 crore was given as grant to Gaushalas, whereas we have given Rs 2313 crore. Now we have made a grant of 12 months for Nandishalas. Love and brotherhood only work in life,” he said.

Gehlot also reiterated his comments on rising inflation, unemployment, gap between poor and rich, and said that the wealth of the country was in the hands of a selected business tycoons