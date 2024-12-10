BJP insulting public opinion in HP :Pratibha Singh

Himachal Pradesh Congress president and former Member of Parliament (MP) Pratibha Singh slammed the state BJP leaders for insulting the public opinion in the state.

In a statement here on Tuesday, she said that the people of the state have elected Congress to power by giving it full majority and in such a situation any protest by the BJP against the Congress government is an insult to the public opinion of the people of the state.

She said, “ Our government has fulfilled its five guarantees in its two-year tenure. The remaining guarantees will also be fulfilled in a phased manner. She said that the government is doing better work under the leadership of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

Tomorrow’s rally to be held in Bilaspur to mark the completion of two-years of Congress government in the state will be historic and in this rally the Congress government of the state will present the account of its two years before the people of the state, Mrs Singh said.

Apart from this, the outline of the upcoming work will also be presented, she added.BJP is not liking the development of the state being undertaken by the Congress government and so it is making unsuccessful attempts to mislead the people by making baseless statements against the Congress government, she claimed. BJP’s Aakrosh Rallies are proving to be a complete flop because they do not have any public support, she said, adding that BJP should not try to become an obstacle in the development of the state for its political interests.

“Despite not getting any special support from the Centre, the Congress government is speeding up the development of the state with its limited resources,” she said.

Congress government of the state will successfully complete its tenure and will also fulfill all its promises made to the state, asserted Pratibha Singh.