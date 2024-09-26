BJP indifferent to low-quality medicines due to donations from pharma companies: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged that the BJP government is playing with the lives of the people in light of reports regarding the quality of medicines in the country, which is not only serious but also eroding public trust.

He charged that as long as the BJP continues to collect donations from pharmaceutical companies, the business of low-quality medicines will continue in the country.

“Profiteering and adulteration are at their peak under this government, which is having a direct impact on the health of the public. The information being received regarding medicines and food items is extremely worrying. Medicines are continuously becoming more expensive under the BJP government, yet their quality remains very poor. After all, who are these people playing with the lives of the common people and the poor?” he questioned.

In a statement here on Thursday, Akhilesh Yadav said, “The corrupt BJP government should answer how patients will be cured if they consume medicines that fail quality tests.”

He added, “The truth is that the BJP does not care about people’s lives but is concerned about donations. It remains to be seen whether any action will be taken on the report regarding the quality of medicines or whether the matter will be covered up by increasing the donation rate”.

Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP government has ruined health services in Uttar Pradesh as well.

“Instead of helping patients and their attendants, there are reports of assaults in hospitals. Dengue, malaria, viral fever, and infectious diseases are spreading rapidly in the state. Hospitals are full of patients inflicted by viral fever and other infectious diseases, yet the government remains indifferent. Patients are wandering, and their attendants are worried. There is no sensitivity left in the government intoxicated with power,” he charged.