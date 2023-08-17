BJP in Poll mode, announces two committees for Rajasthan assembly elections

Ahead of the Rajasthan assembly elections, the state BJP party on Thursday announced two committees for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The BJP announced the formation of the sate BJP unit’s election manifesto committee and the Rajasthan election management committee.

According to the BJP, Lok Sabha MP Arjun Ram Meghwal will be the chairman of the Rajasthan BJP’s state manifesto committee, with Lal Meena, Alka Gurjar, Ravi Rajendra Singh, Subhash Maurya, Prabhu Lal Saini, and Rakhi Rathore as co-conveners.

Narayan Pancharya will be the coordinator of the Rajasthan BJP’s state election management committee, there will be six co-coordinators.

BJP National Vice-president and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje name did not find a mention in either of the Committees.

Union Minister and Rajasthan election in-charge Prahlad Joshi, while responding to a question regarding the absence of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje in the two committees, told ANI that “Vasundhara Raje is our very esteemed leader. We have involved her in many programmes and will continue to do so in the future.”

Rajasthan is scheduled to go to the polls later this year with the BJP and the incumbent Congress locked in a straight fight. In 2018 the Congress had won 99 seats while the BJP had won 73 seats in the 200 member house. The Congress led by Ashok Gehlot formed the government with the support of Independents and the BSP.