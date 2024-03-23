BJP holds key CEC meeting to finalise 5th list of LS poll candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting was held on Saturday evening at the party headquarters here to finalise the fifth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and other senior leaders of the party attended the meeting.

According to the sources, discussions were held regarding candidates for the Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

With the announcement of 15 more candidates in its fourth list on Friday, the BJP has so far announced a total of 291 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

Polling for Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.