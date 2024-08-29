BJP holds CEC meeting to discuss candidates for Haryana polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held its Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Thursday evening to discuss the selection of the party’s candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda, and other CEC members attended the meeting held at the party headquarters here.

According to sources, in the CEC meeting, brainstorming was done on 90 seats in the Haryana Assembly elections.

Voting for 90 seats of the Haryana Assembly elections is scheduled to be held on October, 1. The results will be declared on October 4.