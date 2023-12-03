BJP headquarters in Chhattisgarh resonate with echoes of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Modi-Modi’

In Chhattisgarh, a seismic political shift is underway with the BJP defying both exit polls and speculations. Outside the BJP office in Raipur, spirited chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and fervent calls of “Modi Modi” resonated capturing the growing enthusiasm among the BJP supporters as the party gained the momentum.

Presently, the BJP commands a lead with 52 seats, leaving the Congress trailing at 36. However, a compelling narrative unfolded in 15 constituencies, where the gap between BJP and Congress is of a mere 1,000 votes or less.

Prominent figures like Deputy CM TS Singhdev, Assembly Speaker Charan Das Mahant, and seven ministers find themselves trailing in the current tally. After five rounds of meticulous counting, the BJP asserts dominance in Rajim and Navagadh, while Congress holds the lead in Bhilai, with the margin teetering on the edge of 1000 votes. Ambikapur maintains a slender 366-vote gap, Konta at 74, Mungeli at 928, and Dharamjyagarh at 406. Notably, in Kurud, BJP’s Ajay Chandrakar is maintaining a lead by 208 votes.

The early momentum in the morning that was in favour of the Congress has taken a dramatic shift to the BJP. Post the initial round, a fierce contest between BJP and Congress emerged, only to witness the gradual trailing of several ministers.