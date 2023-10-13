AAP workers protest near BJP headquarters against Sanjay Singh’s arrest

Aam Aadmi Party workers staged a protest near BJP headquarters here, on Friday, against the arrest of party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and demanded his release in connection with the now-scrapped new excise policy.

Hundreds of AAP workers assembled outside their party headquarters and then they marched towards the BJP headquarters, where they held a protest demanding Singh’s release.

“There has been no evidence against Sanjay Singh, but only because he is a big opposition leader and speaks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he has been arrested. The protests will continue until Sanjay Singh is released,” AAP spokeswoman Reena Gupta said.

Advertisement

Carrying placards, the AAP workers raised slogans, like “Sanjay Singh ko riha karo (release Sanjay Singh).” The AAP workers also demanded for the release of former deputy chief minister and senior party leader Manish Sisodia in connection with the case.

However, the Delhi Police detained the AAP workers after they tried to cross the barricades placed near the BJP headquarters and took them away to the police station.

The AAP have been protesting in several parts of India demanding Sanjay Singh’s release.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Singh on October 4 in connection with the alleged liquor scam case following daylong searches at his residence.

The ED had arrested Sisodia in March this year, days after the CBI arrested him in connection with the same case.