Student thrashed for writing Jai Shri Ram: Accused teacher arrested, principal absconding

Taking action against the teachers who thrashed a school student who wrote ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on the blackboard, police have arrested senior lecturer (Urdu) Mohammad Farooq while principal Mohammad Hafiz is absconding.

The police said raids were conducted at several places to nab Hafiz, but he was not traceable. Mohammad Farooq will be produced in the court on Monday.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary, Education, Alok Kumar has ordered suspension of Hafiz and Farooq.

He ordered the director, education, Jammu, to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit his report with recommendations.

Advertisement The deputy commissioner, Kathua district, has already constituted a 3-member committee headed by the SDM, Bani sub-division, to enquire into the incident that happened on Friday in the government higher secondary school at Bani. The committee has been asked to fix the responsibility against the culprits and submit its report within two days with recommendations.

Protests had erupted on Saturday in Jammu’s Bani sub-division of the Kathua district after the principal and a teacher of a government school thrashed a student who wrote ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on the blackboard.

The 10th class student, who is a minor, has been admitted to the hospital with internal injuries on his ear and arm.

Police have registered an FIR under the Sections 323,342,504, 506 of IPC and 75 Juvenile Justice Act in the Bani police station.