BJP hatched conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi: Randhawa

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Wednesday alleged that the BJP had hatched a conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi to cancel his membership of Parliament.

Pointing out that the Congress leader Gandhi has been raising the voice for the people whose hard-earned money was taken away by scamsters, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa asked “Why does the government of India not bring back the people who ran away?”

He said, “Rahul simply asked the Central government it why has not taken any concrete action to bring them back Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi who ran away with the country’s money. “

Randhawa was speaking to the media at the party office here while Congress leaders, ministers and MLAs were holding a one-day ‘silent satyagrah’.

He said that the Congress party will raise the voice more strongly against the wrong policies of the Central government and will defeat the BJP in the upcoming four state elections and in the Lok Sabha elections the way it has defeated it in Karnataka.

Hundreds of Congress people kept busy spinning wheel and yarn at the protest site.

RPCC President Govind Singh Dotasara said the kind of atmosphere prevailing in the country was worrying. Democratic values were degrading, and constitutional institutions were being misused to suppress the voice of the Opposition.