BJP has suffered erosion in its strongholds; people looking for change: Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday claimed that ruling BJP has suffered erosion in its strongholds in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, and added that the people were looking for change.

Addressing a press conference at the office of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) ahead of the general elections, Tharoor said, “The BJP’s has suffered erosion of support in its strongholds as is evident from the limited turnout.”

He asserted after having travelled across the country for election campaigning and having interacted with the people, common sense and the trends seen in the country in the first few phases of the elections, reveal that people are looking for change.

Tharoor further said, “Going into the last two weeks of this election, it has become apparent that people are disillusioned with the Modi government for the undelivered promises in the past 10 years. In every constituency, national and local issues are being highlighted by the Congress party. We are looking forward to very good results,” Tharoor said.

“We are doing significantly better than last time in Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and even in Uttar Pradesh. On top of that, in Bihar, (West) Bengal and even a couple of places in Gujarat, it is not going to be easy for the BJP, and our self confidence has gone up,” he said.

Voting for the seven parliamentary seats in Delhi is scheduled to take place in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on 25th May.