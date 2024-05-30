BJP has forgotten its ‘400 paar’ slogan as final phase of LS polls nears: Akhilesh

Taking potshots at the BJP, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the saffron party has forgotten the “Abki baar, 400 paar” slogan as one nears the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

“Now there is fear (among BJP leaders) that the 400-target may be unachievable. It is being said that he (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) has gone for penance even before the results are out,” he said in an apparent reference to Modi’s meditation plans at Kanniyakumari in Tami Nadu.

“The PM has only lied in the last 10 years. Farmers’ income did not double but their debt increased. The Modi government waived off loans worth Rs 26 lakh crore of industrialists. Now we will waive off the loans of farmers,” he said.

Addressing an election meeting in favor of INDIA bloc candidate Virendra Chaudhary in Nichlaul town of Maharajganj, Yadav said “achhe din” (good time) will come after the defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on June 4.

He also assured to abolish the controversial Agniveer scheme if the INDIA bloc comes to power, adding that 30 lakh government posts which are lying vacant will also be filled.

“I have also come to warn those wearing khaki uniform that their job will also be for three years,” he said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said the BJP was setting up tents for campaigning, but the crowd is missing. “Government employees are being made to sit wearing plain clothes,” he said.

The final phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls will take place on June 1. The results will be out on June 4.