BJP has already won 310 seats in 5 phases of LS polls: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday claimed the BJP has already won 310 seats in the five phases of the ongoing general election and will pass the 400-mark in the remaining phases, and that the INDIA bloc will be wiped out.

Addressing a rally here, he said the Congress is not going to get even 40 seats or the Samajwadi Party (SP) four seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

Shah urged the people of Domariyaganj to once again let the ‘lotus’ (BJP’s party symbol) blossom and make Narendra Modi the prime minister.

Advertisement

“When Article 370 was abolished, Rahul Baba said it would lead to massacre in Pakistan. This is the BJP government, we are not afraid of anyone. There are such leaders here who are going to create terror in the hearts of anti-nationals,” he asserted.

The minister talked in detail about the welfare schemes of the Yogi Adityanath government.