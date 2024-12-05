BJP govt in UP following Places of Worship Act in violation: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav alleged here on Thursday that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh was not following the Places of Worship Act in violation.

He said he can’t understand what the BJP government wants by violating the law.

Taking a dig at the ruling party for the recent survey of mosques in the state, he said, “Why is the BJP government not able to see Mount Kailash? If the BJP has the courage, it should go and do the survey of Mansarovar and Mount Kailash,” he asked.

In a statement, the SP president reiterated his decision to visit Sambhal soon and help the people suffering from the government’s apathy and get them justice. “I will continue to raise the Sambhal matter in the Lok Sabha and the Assembly and ensure justice,” he assured.

He said the BJP does injustice to the weak and touch the feet of the powerful. “The fake patriots of the BJP should tell whether they will build the Rejangla Memorial at the same place demolished by China. People of the BJP do not speak against China. They do not have the courage to speak against China. The BJP does not have answers to the big questions of the country,” he alleged.

Mr. Yadav said there was a tussle between Lucknow and Delhi in the BJP and the brotherhood of the country and the Ganga-Jamuni culture are crushed in this. He said the BJP government wants to hide the truth in Sambhal.

“Leader of the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Mata Prasad Pandey and the Samajwadi Party delegation were not allowed to go there. Even Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was not allowed. The government has imprisoned the people who were victims of the Sambhal incidents by filing false cases. When the Samajwadi Party delegation went to meet him in jail to inquire about his problems, the government suspended the jailer. The government is doing injustice. We want the government to listen to us and take action against the culprits but this government does not want to listen to us,” he alleged.

The SP chief said words like DNA do not suit the chief minister. They should not use such language while wearing saffron robes. Only scientists should talk about DNA. But if a chief minister talks about DNA, we all want to get our DNA checked. The chief minister should also get his DNA checked.

Akhilesh Yadav said no scheme of the BJP government is running properly. Corruption is at its peak, the government is a complete failure. Never before has there been as much corruption as under this government. The entire government is running on lies and loot.