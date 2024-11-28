BJP govt in Rajasthan rechristens 10 schemes of previous Gehlot regime

At least 10 schemes launched under the previous Ashok Gehlot-led Congress regime in Rajasthan have been rechristened and/or amended by the incumbent Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government in Rajasthan.

These schemes include the ambitious health insurance scheme — Chiranjeevi Swasthya Yojna — which had gained popularity throughout the country for the provision of high health insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh–for cashless treatment-, to the policyholder. The scheme has now been renamed as Chief Minister Ayushman Aarogya Yojana with reduced insurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh for cashless treatment.

Three welfare schemes named after late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi also lost identity and name after being merged in the form of one, the Kali Bai Bhil Sambal Yojana. These were: Indira Mahila Shakti Udaan, Indira Mahila Shakti Jagrukta Shikshya Yojana, and Indira Woman and Child Development Research Institute Yojana.

Indira Rasoi Yojana for providing food to the poor at a subsidised price is now being run as the Annapurna Rasoi Yojana.

Likewise, the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Yojana — on the lines of MNREGA –, has been renamed Chief Minister Urban Employment Guarantee Yojana. Old, Chief Minister Bal Gopal Yojana is rechristened as Panna Dhaya Bal Gopal Yojana.

Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship Scheme and the Rajiv Gandhi Jal Swavlamban Yojana are now being implemented as the Swami Vivekananda Scholarship Scheme and the Chief Minister Jal Swavlamban Yojana.

Similarly, the previous regime’s Chief Minister Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme has been renamed as Pundit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme.