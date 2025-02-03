Landed in ‘parchi’ row, Rajasthan Minister Avinash Gehlot pleads innocence

Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot landed in an embarrassing row following a 3-4 second short video that went viral on social media platforms since Sunday.

The minister caught saying in the video “Hamari tau sarkar hi parchi se chal rahi hei (Our government itself is running by parchi i.e. slips).

The Opposition Congress swiftly grabbed the opportunity to target the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government, making the video viral with sarcastic potshots.

The grand old party’s state president Govind Singh Dotasara shared the video with his remarks on his Twitter (X) page. Dotasara Wrote: “Now the Ministers in this (BJP) government are themselves admitting that their government is being run by parchi(s)”.

In fact, Minister Gehlot was attending a function for inaugurating a temple of goddess Saraswati and dedicating to the public various devlopment projects and installation in Lambia gram panchayat of the Pali district on Sunday.

In an interaction at the function, he was caught saying to a denizen, “Sarkar parcheyon par chalti hei, aap parchi laye ho tau de do! Aapka kaam bhi kar denge!”

On Monday, the minister offered a clarification for his statement saying it was used in the video in distorted way, that too, out of context. “In fact, I was in an informal and interactive mode with my own people at the function. A participant was trying to seek help for getting his some work done, I jokingly asked “Parchi laye ho kya, tau de do, sarkar parchiyon par chal rahi hei, hum aapka kaam bhi kar denge.”

“In fact, I meant to target the barb at the Opposition that always ridicules the government saying “Bhajan Lal Sarkar to parcheyon par chal rahi hai,” he further clarified.

“I want to tell the Opposition that our government is not working on papers parchi(s), this government is working hard on the real ground and in its 13-month regime, so far, we have achieved grand success in achieving and setting new records of carrying out all round development in the state,” Gehlot said.