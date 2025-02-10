Rajasthan’s Post-COVID cardiac crisis: Gehlot urges Govt action

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has drawn the state government’s attention to a media report highlighting a concerning rise in heart attacks and cardiac arrests in the post–COVID period.

Expressing alarm over the trend, Gehlot posted on Twitter on Monday, urging the government to take immediate cognizance of the situation.

“The statistical data cited in the report indicates that at SMS Hospital alone, the number of registered cardiac patients has surged by 126% over the past five years. Alarmingly, nearly 50% of these patients are below 50 years of age,” he wrote.

Gehlot described the trend as worrisome, pointing out that many individuals, despite seeking medical attention after experiencing initial symptoms, succumb too quickly for doctors to administer timely treatment.

“This peculiar pattern has intensified after the COVID-19 pandemic, making it a serious concern,” he added, emphasizing the need for extensive research and detailed studies.

He also criticized the new BJP-led state government for not implementing the Congress government’s 2023-24 budget proposal to establish a Centre for Post–COVID Rehabilitation at RUHS.

“Had this center been set up, it could have facilitated critical studies and research to help address this alarming situation,” he stated.