BJP govt gave only scams in the name of employment in MP: Cong

The Congress on Saturday said the BJP dispensation in Madhya Pradesh has given only “scams” in the name of employment in the state.

The grand old party also vowed that it would send the “scamsters” to jail if voted to power in the forthcoming assembly polls.

“In Madhya Pradesh, BJP has given only scams in the name of employment. In the last 18 years (of BJP ‘s regime), the state has witnessed massive unemployment, student suicides and scams,” Congress leader Shobha Oza said at a press conference at the party headquarters here.

Taking a dig at the Shivraj Singh Chauhan-led government, “All the mafias continue to flourish in the state under the patronage of the BJP. Government job seekers became victims of scams.”

“The youth of Madhya Pradesh were deprived not only of government jobs but also of private jobs. It is shameful that 17,000 students and unemployed people have committed suicide in the state,’’ she said.

Oza, the former chief of All India Mahila Congress, further said,

“The condition of higher education in Madhya Pradesh is bad. Seventy lakh youth in the state are deprived of higher education. The condition of school education is also very pathetic.”

Citing that the Congress is sensitive about the future of the youth of Madhya Pradesh, she said, “If the Congress comes to power in Madhya Pradesh, it will send the scamsters to jail and improve the future of the youth.”

Election to 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 17. The counting of votes will be held on December 3 along with four other states– Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

The upcoming assembly poll is expected to witness a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress.

In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, the BJP won 109 seats, while the Congress bagged 114 seats.