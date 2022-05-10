BJP to form next government in Rajasthan’s 2023 assembly elections: Nadda

Calling upon the election booth workers to get to work right now, BJP National President J P Nadda on Tuesday claimed that his party would form the government in Rajasthan’s 2023 assembly polls by uprooting the present Gehlot rule that miserably failed on all fronts.

Addressing a massive rally-cum-booth convention in the scorching heatwave conditions with the mercury soaring above 44 degrees C at Suratgarh in the Bikaner division, Nadda said, winning every booth means sure to win every assembly seat, the BJP formed the government in Rajasthan with the three-fourth majority under the welfare policies and strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government.

He who was sharing the dais with the former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Union Ministers G S Shekhawat, Arjun Meghwal and Kailash Choudhary, state President Satish Poonia, and RSS functionaries said, “I have full faith in the state leadership and there is a need for the workers of 5295 booths in Bikaner division to take a pledge that we have to win every booth, win every assembly seat and make a historic return of the party by victory in 2023 in the state”.

“By ruling for 50-55 years, Congress has done only the work of defrauding the people of the country, while BJP is accountable to the people, BJP presenting the report card of development works to the public”, he alleged.

“Congress’s Ashok Gehlot government is making records of rioting in the state, violence took place in many districts including Jodhpur, Karauli, and the majority of Hindus are being tortured”, he blamed. Under Congress rule, Rajasthan was on top in women atrocities, second in atrocities on tribals, and third in Dalit atrocities, on an average daily 18 rapes, and 7-8 murder cases were reported in the state, he further lambasted.