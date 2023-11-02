BJP fields Mahendra Singh against CM Gehlot in Raj assembly polls

‘You are the source of corruption’: BJP lambastes Kejriwal for skipping ED summons
Rathore was chairman in Jodhpur Development Authority (JDA) during Vasundhara Raje’s tenure as CM in 2013-18 and was a key functionary of BJP’s frontal organization “Intellectual Cell’.
The BJP in its 3rd list fielded Vasundhara Rahe’s loyal Mahendra Singh Rathore against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jodhpur’s Sardarpura assembly constituency going for the state election on November 25.
The saffron party has pitted Ajit Singh Mehta against former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot from Tonk assembly seat. Darshan Singh, Subhash Meel and Udaylal Dangi, who joined BJP a day earlier, have also figured in the 3rd list of 58 candidates.
The BJP has fielded Bal Mukund Acharya from Hawamahal in Jaipur, Jai Ahuja from Ramgarh in Alwar, Jagat Singh (son of Natwar Singh) from Nadbai in Bharatpur, former minister Jaswant Singh Yadav from Behror in Alwar and Kuldeep Dhankhar from Viratnagar assembly seat in Jaipur. has made.
The party has so far released the lists of 182 candidates while candidates for 18 seats are yet to be announced.
At the same time, the Congress has so far released 5 lists of candidates and announced candidates for 156 seats. Congress is yet to announce candidates for 44 seats.
Following is the list of contestants:
Sardarpura – Dr. Mahendra Singh Rathore
Jodhpur -Atul Bhansali
Luni-Jogaram Patel
Jaisalmer-Chhotu Singh Bhati
Gudha Malani Shri K. Of. Bishnoi
Bhinmal -Puraram Chaudhary
Raniwada- Narayan Singh Dewal
Vallabhnagar- Uday Lal Dangi
Banswara – Dhan Singh Rawat
Kapasan-Arjun Lal Jinagar
Bengu-Dr. Suresh Dhakad
Bhim-Hari Singh Chauhan
Shahpura (SC)-Lalaram Bairwa
Hindauli – Prabhulal Saini
Keshavraipatan (SC)-Chandrakanta Meghwal
Ladpura-Kalpana Devi
Karauli-Darshan Singh Gurjar
Mahuva-Rajedra Meena
Sikrai (SC) – Vikram Banshiwal
Dausa- Shankar Lal Sharma
Gangapur – Mansingh Gurjar
Niwai (SC) – Ramshay Verma
Talk-Ajit Singh Mehta
Ladnu – Karni Singh
Didwana-Jitendra Singh Jodha
Khinvsar-Rewat Ram Danga
Degana – Ajay Singh Kilak
Marwar Junction- Kesaram Chaudhary
Phalodi – Pabbaram Bishnoi
Lohawat-Gajendrasingh Khinvsar
Ausian – Bhairaram Chaudhary
Bhopalgarh (SC)-Kansa Meghwal.
