BJP fields Mahendra Singh against CM Gehlot in Raj assembly polls

The BJP in its 3rd list fielded Vasundhara Rahe’s loyal Mahendra Singh Rathore against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jodhpur’s Sardarpura assembly constituency going for the state election on November 25.

Rathore was chairman in Jodhpur Development Authority (JDA) during Vasundhara Raje’s tenure as CM in 2013-18 and was a key functionary of BJP’s frontal organization “Intellectual Cell’.

The saffron party has pitted Ajit Singh Mehta against former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot from Tonk assembly seat. Darshan Singh, Subhash Meel and Udaylal Dangi, who joined BJP a day earlier, have also figured in the 3rd list of 58 candidates.

The BJP has fielded Bal Mukund Acharya from Hawamahal in Jaipur, Jai Ahuja from Ramgarh in Alwar, Jagat Singh (son of Natwar Singh) from Nadbai in Bharatpur, former minister Jaswant Singh Yadav from Behror in Alwar and Kuldeep Dhankhar from Viratnagar assembly seat in Jaipur. has made.

The party has so far released the lists of 182 candidates while candidates for 18 seats are yet to be announced.

At the same time, the Congress has so far released 5 lists of candidates and announced candidates for 156 seats. Congress is yet to announce candidates for 44 seats.

Following is the list of contestants:

Sardarpura – Dr. Mahendra Singh Rathore

Jodhpur -Atul Bhansali

Luni-Jogaram Patel

Jaisalmer-Chhotu Singh Bhati

Gudha Malani Shri K. Of. Bishnoi

Bhinmal -Puraram Chaudhary

Raniwada- Narayan Singh Dewal

Vallabhnagar- Uday Lal Dangi

Banswara – Dhan Singh Rawat

Kapasan-Arjun Lal Jinagar

Bengu-Dr. Suresh Dhakad

Bhim-Hari Singh Chauhan

Shahpura (SC)-Lalaram Bairwa

Hindauli – Prabhulal Saini

Keshavraipatan (SC)-Chandrakanta Meghwal

Ladpura-Kalpana Devi

Karauli-Darshan Singh Gurjar

Mahuva-Rajedra Meena

Sikrai (SC) – Vikram Banshiwal

Dausa- Shankar Lal Sharma

Gangapur – Mansingh Gurjar

Niwai (SC) – Ramshay Verma

Talk-Ajit Singh Mehta

Ladnu – Karni Singh

Didwana-Jitendra Singh Jodha

Khinvsar-Rewat Ram Danga

Degana – Ajay Singh Kilak

Marwar Junction- Kesaram Chaudhary

Phalodi – Pabbaram Bishnoi

Lohawat-Gajendrasingh Khinvsar

Ausian – Bhairaram Chaudhary

Bhopalgarh (SC)-Kansa Meghwal.