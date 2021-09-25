BJP expresses satisfaction over PM Modi’s talks with Prez Biden and heads of top American companies

The BJP has expressed satisfaction over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s discussion with the US president Joe Biden and captains of top American companies saying it would further strengthen the ties between the world’s two democracies.

“In the past seven years despite the changes in ruling parties or the Presidents, the relationship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the US government and the presidents have always remained strong, and India has always emphatically raised its issues with the American government,” BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi and party’s foreign affairs department head Vijay Chauthaiwale in a joint statement said on Friday.

About Narendra Modi’s talk with the heads of top five American companies, BJP leaders said they “are good signs for the country which also raises hope for fast development of the country. It will bring investment in the country and make our economy stronger.”

“Top multinational company Blackstone has already invested $ 60 billion in India and after meeting the Prime Minister the company has said that it will invest an additional $40 billion in the next five years in India. General Atomics, Qualcomm, Adobe, First Solar are big companies which have expressed their commitment to invest in India and do long term partnerships. This proves the inherent strength and robustness of the Indian economy,” both Trivedi and Chauthaiwale further added.

“Amid reports of a financial crisis hitting China, the news of Blackstone keen on investing in India shows the US company’s trust in the Indian economy and its government. It also shows and proves that Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji is taking the Indian economy in the right direction and the Indian economy is strong and robust,” the BJP leaders further added.

The BJP also underlined the importance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bilateral meetings with Japan and Australia and the meeting of QUAD. Just 10 days ago India had a ‘two plus two’ meeting with Australia which is a new start in the relationship of the two countries.

“In view of the challenge of global terrorism when Taliban has taken over Afghanistan and Pakistan supporting Taliban rule, the importance and relevance of QUAD has increased manifold, and in this context an important meeting of QUAD is to be held soon,” the party maintained.

Referring to Modi’s interaction with the US Vice President Kamala Harris, the BJP leaders maintained that it showed their common resolve to combat global terrorism.

“The focus of discussions between the two leaders was global terrorism, and particularly Pakistan- sponsored terrorism. The US Vice President accepted the fact that there are several terror groups operating from Pakistani soil. The American Vice President gave a clear message to Pakistan to act against terror groups so that they do not become a threat to the world, particularly India and America.

“The statement of the American Vice President is a very important development. This clearly gives the message that India and America are strategic partners,” the BJP leaders further underlined.