BJP diverting public attention from real issues: Mayawati

Giving a clarion call to party cadre and supporters to be engaged in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BSP supremo Mayawati accused the ruling BJP of diverting the attention of the people from the real issues like inflation, unemployment and lack of basic amenities through communal and religious disputes.

In a closed-door meeting of party leaders of division and district committees here on Wednesday, the Bahujan Samaj Party chief said, “There is a lack of basic facilities for the people with inflation, poverty, unemployment, women harassment, electricity, water, roads affecting the lives of crores of people of UP. But in order to divert the attention of the people from these shortcomings, the BJP governments are deliberately promoting caste, communal and religious disputes,” she alleged in a statement issued.

Pointing out that issues like love jihad, land jihad, hijab, madrassa, school-college, bulldozer politics, religious frenzy, and spreading hatred have become common in states like Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, she advised the saffron party to sun the politics of hatred.

“This has led to a decrease in the country’s exports and the trade deficit reaching the lowest level in the last five months which is a matter of concern for all,” she pointed out.

Mayawati further said as a result of the Ukraine war, every country is busy worrying about its own interests and in such a situation, India needs to ensure its development and self-reliance as well as the happiness of the common man.

She said that the development should be of the entire state and not of special areas or in some special district like during the rule of the previous Samajwadi Party. The government has failed on the law and order front with custodial killings and open confrontation between criminals creating panic among the people.

“An atmosphere of tension and panic is prevailing across the country. The religious frenzy being spread in the name of social reforms needs to be stopped forthwith,” she said.