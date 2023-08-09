BJP discriminates against backwards, Dalits, minorities: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of trying to take political mileage of the report on the 43-year-old Moradabad riots tabled in the state assembly. “BJP discriminates against backwards, Dalits, minorities,” said Yadav.

Talking to reporters after a programme organised on the occasion of August Kranti Diwas at the state party headquarters here on Wednesday, the SP chief pointed out that elections are round the corner, hence such reports will continue to come. “They want to take political mileage from these reports but people will reject them,” he added.

The SP chief alleged that the saffron party discriminates against the backward, Dalits and minorities (PDA) of the country. It treats as ‘Shudra’. He said just as the British were driven out of India by Hindu-Muslim unity, in the same way the Opposition alliance ‘INDIA’ and ‘PDA’ together will defeat the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Pointing out that ‘the socialists have spent their entire life in strengthening the ‘PDA’, he wanted to know from the government as to how much representation of the PDA has been made in the appointments of vice-chancellors in the universities of the state. “Today, the same forces are in power which opposed the Quit India Movement. You ask them something and they would answer something else,” he lamented.

“Yesterday, I asked in the House about the steps taken by the government for the future, employment and jobs of children in the age group of 15 years, can their future be better with the new education policy. However, the chief minister gave a different answer pertaining to population,” he said.

The SP president alleged that the chief minister does not have faith in his own ministers and officers and he is relying on Deloitte, an American consulting company, by spending Rs 300 crore to make UP’s a trillion-dollar economy.

Drawing a comparison between the BJP government and the East India Company, he said like the British entity the government was gradually becoming a company with privatisation in every sector. After selling big public assets, the government is now selling off community health centers, dairy, small guest houses and markets.

He paid tribute to the martyrs of August Revolution Day and released an 11 point resolution of INDIA-PDA.