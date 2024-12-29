BJP criticises Dr Manmohan Singh till date: Congress

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday slammed the BJP after the saffron party accused the grand old party of politicising the death of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, saying that those in the ruling dispensation singing praises of Dr Singh, have criticised him.

Attacking the ruling BJP, Congress General Secretary and in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh said: “The BJP criticises Dr Manmohan Singh till date. Those who are in power today, and have been singing praises for him for the last two days, they should see what was his personality and how he had worked.”

Advertisement

Recalling the contribution of Dr Singh, the key architect of India’s economic liberalization, the Congress MP said that he made an immense contribution to the nation when he was the Finance Minister.

Advertisement

He also credited him for the country’s strong position at the international level.

Ramesh said Dr Singh was the epitome of humility, peace, ability and gentleness, who gave us all new hope.

Earlier, in the day BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Congress of indulging in “low-level petty politics” over the death of the former Prime Minister.

He said those who are raising the issue of “insult” to Dr Singh over his last rites, forgot about the treatment given to him when he was alive.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the BJP government of not allocating a place for cremation and memorial of Dr Singh, and called it an insult to the former Prime Minister.

Dr Singh, one of the most renowned economists, passed away at 9.51 pm at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national Capital on Thursday at the age of 92.