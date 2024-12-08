BJP conspiring to delete votes of AAP supporters, alleges Kejriwal

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal hit out at the BJP for allegedly conspiring to delete votes of his party’s supporters in Delhi.

Sharing videos of media interactions with residents of Shahdara constituency’s Ambedkar Camp and other areas on social media platform X on Sunday, Kejriwal accused the saffron party of dishonestly targeting specific voters. “The BJP is discreetly and selectively removing votes of AAP supporters to win elections in Delhi dishonestly,” he alleged.

He claimed that scribes going around the streets of Delhi are uncovering the truth as people openly share their experiences.

The AAP chief asked how over 300 votes of people were removed from Shahdara despite the fact that they are living there for decades solely on the basis of complaints made by BJP’s Booth Level Agents (BLA).

Citing an example where the names of three family members were removed from the list bearing the stamp and signature of the saffron party’s BLA, he claimed that the BJP was conspiring to win the Delhi election by removing AAP supporters from voter lists.

He had earlier alleged that in the Shahdara constituency alone, the BJP has filed applications with the Election Commission to remove the names of over 11,000 voters.

The AAP chief also claimed to have testimonies of the people who said their names have been removed despite living at the same address for decades.