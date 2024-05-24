BJP, Congress in Karnataka trade charges as Google picks Tamil Nadu for manufacturing Pixel Phones

As Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announced Google’s decision to partner with Tamil Nadu to manufacture its flagship Pixel smartphones in the state it set off a war of words in neighbouring Karnataka.

The opposition BJP accused the ruling Congress of losing out to its neighbour due to the falling standard of law and order in the state.

“Karnataka loses another investor to neighbouring state. The deteriorating law and order and unease of doing business in Karnataka due to the failing governance of the Congress govt is pushing investors and job creators to move out of the state. The BJP turned Karnataka into an economic powerhouse, while CM Siddaramaiah is destroying it through his illogical policies,” the BJP said in a post on X.

Responding to the allegations Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in turn accused the BJP of twisting facts.

“It is shameful of BJP leaders who have tweeted this. Let them check the documents first – how many investors and businessmen have gone out of the country and settled outside India for the harassment which has been given by the BJP Government. When the Congress party came here, a lot of investors came…Now, after the elections, we will show you and come out with a list of interested people. Karnataka is a place for growth, development, peace…” DK Shivakumar said.

Earlier on Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that Google Pixel smartphones will soon be manufactured locally in the State at a facility near Chennai.

State Industry Minister TRB Raja had visited the US headquarters of Google along with Foxconn company officials and held discussions about starting a business in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said. As a result of these negotiations, Google officials have offered to set up a Google Pixel cell phone manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu along with Foxconn, the chief minister said today.

Officials from Google met with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in Chennai on Thursday, the Chief Minister said. The CM said that this development will lead to employment opportunities for the youth of Tamil Nadu who have obtained higher education in the field of information technology.

Manufacturing units of Samsung and Apple smartphones are already present in the State and now the Sundar Pichai-led Alphabet Inc. has jumped into the fray to capitalise on the rising demand for premium smartphones among consumers in the country, which is estimated as the world’s second-largest smartphone market.

India’s smartphone market shipped 34 million smartphone units in the first quarter of 2024. It also registered an 11.5 per cent growth YoY (year-over-year), making it the third consecutive quarter of growth in shipments, as per the Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker by International Data Corporation.

Tamil Nadu, India’s largest exporter of electronic goods in FY23, accounted for 30% of all electronic goods exports from India in FY24.