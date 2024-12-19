BJP, Cong file cross-complaints over scuffle outside Parliament

The BJP and the Congress on Thursday filed complaints against each other at the Parliament Street Police Station here over the scuffle that took place in the premises of Parliament building before the commencement of the day’s proceedings.

Senior BJP leader and MP Anurag Thakur along with New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj have given a written complaint to DCP New Delhi Devesh Mahla against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for alleged pushing and injuring NDA MPs.

Speaking to the media outside the police station, Anurag Thakur said, “We have filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Rahul Gandhi for assault and incitement. We have mentioned in detail the incident that happened today outside Makar Dwar, where NDA MPs were protesting peacefully”.

He added that the complaint has been given under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 117 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 125 (putting other lives at risk), 131 (assault or use of criminal force to any person otherwise than on grave and sudden provocation) and 351 (Criminal intimidation).

Hours after the BJP MPs reached Parliament Street police station, a delegation of women MPs of Congress along with senior party leaders Pramod Tiwari, Digvijya Singh and Imran Pratapgarhi also reached to file a complaint against the saffron party parliamentarians for allegedly pushing the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

Speaking to the media after filing the complaint, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh said, “Making false allegations is the character of BJP and they are doing the same. BJP surrounded Makar Dwar and were carrying sticks during the protest and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who recently underwent surgery, was pushed and got his knee injured.”

Meanwhile Pramod Tiwari said, “We have come here to file a complaint against how our 84-year-old, a Dalit leader Mallikarjun Kharge was pushed. The way Kharge was abused a day before yesterday and today he was pushed- this is all a conspiracy of BJP”.