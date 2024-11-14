BJP concedes to public ire only when exhausted all the options: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said here on Thursday that the BJP has the habit of conceding to public ire only when it exhausted all the options, including violent and coercive strategies and anti-job negative politics.

In a statement here on Thursday, Akhilesh Yadav said, “If the arrogant BJP government thinks that by removing the agitating candidates from the UPPSC in Prayagraj (Allahabad), it would be able to end the democratic movement of the youth fighting for their rights, it is sadly mistaken. Movements are dealt with not by the body, but with the mind. To date, no power has been created in the world that can take the mind into custody.”

Recounting how the crutches of a disabled protesting student were snatched from him by the police in Allahabad, he said the news shows how cruel and insensitive the BJP and its government can be. “Such a government has no right to continue. The BJP has climbed the Himalayas of arrogance. The higher one rises, the faster one falls,” he added.

Yadav said despite all its efforts, the BJP government failed the break the students and had to bow in front of the agitating young men and women of Allahabad passing the buck to the officials of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.

“The talented youth, who are the candidates in IAS, PCS, and other competitive examinations, have enough understanding to know who is really behind this game. The masks are being removed one after the other from the face of the BJP and its ‘anti-job’ face is exposed to the candidates. It would be better if the BJP stops feigning ignorance about the whole thing,” he said.

He further said that if the BJP only understands the arithmetic of elections, it should know that along with the students aspiring for PCS, RO, ARO, and Lower Subordinate their family members their numbers come to around one crore. If such a ‘big number’ is divided by approximately 400 assembly seats, BJP’s share of votes will reduce by about 25,000 in each assembly seat. This means the party will be reduced to double digits.

“Hopefully, by understanding this mathematics, today itself the heartless BJP government will stop the atrocities on the agitating youth and fulfill their legitimate demands,” he added.