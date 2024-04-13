BJP candidate accusing EC with charges of bogus voters: Owaisi

Dismissing the allegations raised by BJP candidate K Madhavi Latha about six lakh bogus voters in the Hyderabad constituency, sitting MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said the Election Commission (EC) takes care of the issue of electoral rolls.

Owaisi reminded her that every year, the Election Commission carried out the process of adding or deleting names and the publication of the final rolls.

“You know every year in January names are included in the electoral rolls and then the EC publishes the list and I don’t head this. Everybody gets time to raise their objections and after this exercise, the final list is published. Before elections, another list comes of additions and deletions. Now you tell me where is my role? This means you are accusing the EC. By talking like this you are insulting the Dalit, backward classes, poor Muslims, and Christians who form the electorate of Hyderabad constituency,” said Owaisi, who began his campaign for re-election on Friday.

He also dismissed the recent statement of Congress leader Feroze Khan that his party had reached an understanding with the AIMIM.

Owaisi said his party has not allied with any other party in Telangana. He also slammed the Modi government over its advisory to Indian citizens against visiting Israel although it is sending Indian workers to the conflict zone.

He raised the issue of Ladakh, ruing that the Centre was not admitting that many of the patrol points are currently under China’s control.