BJP came up with the ‘most ridiculous’ thing to avoid discussion on Adani issue: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress MP from Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Tuesday reacted sharply to the BJP’s allegations against her mother and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, terming them “the most ridiculous thing” to avoid discussion on the Adani issue.

“It is the most ridiculous thing they could come up with. They are talking about some 1994 thing, no one has any record of it. No one knows what they are talking about. The only reason they are doing this is because they don’t want to discuss the Adani issue…,” Priyanka told reporters outside Parliament.

The scathing remarks from the Congress leader came after the BJP claimed that Sonia Gandhi has links to Hungarian-American businessman George Soros, who, the saffron party alleged, wants to destroy the Indian economy and topple the Narendra Modi government.

It said Sonia Gandhi is the co-president of the Forum of the Democratic Leaders in Asia Pacific (FDL-AP) Foundation, which is linked to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation.

This organisation, according to the BJP, once supported the propaganda of Kashmir’s independence.

The ruling party also suggested that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s accusations against Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi stem from the reports shared by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a western global network of investigative journalists.

The OCCRP, the BJP alleged, is funded by the US State Department and Hungarian-American businessman George Soros to further an anti-India agenda and target Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The US State Department, however, denied the charges, terming the BJP’s allegations “disappointing.”