BJP built Ram temple and 4 crore pucca houses for poor with same integrity: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government has built Ram temple and 4 crore pucca houses for the country’s poor with the same integrity and respect.

Speaking from poll-going Madhya Pradesh, he told people their votes will serve as “trishakti”– ensure BJP’s victory in the state, help Modi to stay in power in Delhi, and the ‘corrupt’ Congress will be thrown out.

“We built the Ram temple and 4 crore pucca houses for the country’s poor with the same integrity. The same ethos go with the construction of the new Parliament building and 30,000 panchayat structures in the country,” he said.

Addressing back-to-back election rallies at Satna and Chhattarpur in the state, the prime minister also accused the Congress of ridiculing the poor and displaying their poverty to its foreign friends as a means of tourism and photo opportunity.

“We exposed the fake beneficiary scam of the Congress which included more than 10 crore names of beneficiaries who were never even born. All the money of welfare schemes was distributed amongst the Congress middlemen and cronies,” he claimed.

“But the Congress ran out of luck when you chose me, your ‘chowkidaar’ (watchman), and sent me to Delhi. Modi has saved Rs 2.45 lakh crore of the poor and returned it to them,” he asserted.

Modi also lauded his government for sending the money of welfare schemes directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. “In the past 10 years, we have sent Rs 33 lakh crore directly into your bank accounts. Not even a single penny of it has gone missing,” he claimed.

“That is why the Congress always abuses me. They also want to hurt you (people) and trouble you because I am helping you,” he told the gathering.

The prime minister went on to say that he made pucca houses for 4 crore Indians, but does not possess one of his own.

Continuing his attack on the Congress, Modi said the opposition party has no vision or roadmap for the development of Madhya Pradesh. “It is a guarantee that the Congress party will ruin the state and make it BIMARU again.

He added that the only concern for two senior Congress leaders of the state is whose son would take over the reins of the party after they lose to the BJP in the assembly polls, in an apparent reference to Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh.

“If the Congress comes to power, it will stop all welfare schemes, including the Laadli Behna and Laadli Laxmi schemes,” he cautioned. “All of you, especially the first-time voters, must ensure that you stop the corrupt Congress vehicle,” he added.

The voting on 230 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections will take place on November 17 and results will be out on December 3.