Sandeshkhali women withdrawing false rape cases being threatened by BJP: Trinamul

Trinamul Congress leadership alleged that BJP has been threatening those women with dire consequences, who had gone to Sandeshkhali police station to withdraw their false complaints.

Dr Shashi Panja, state minister for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare alleged that the women who had gone to withdraw their false allegation of rape had been threatened with dire consequences by the local BJP leaders. “BJP had orchestrated the drama and now they are threatening the women, who had gone to withdraw false complaints.”

She said Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had said that in days to come more such doctored videos by the BJP would come to light.

“The people of Bengal have seen the video and heard the mandal pradhan saying how the conspiracy had been hatched by the BJP. It is really shameful. The women were bribed to make false allegations.”

She said Trinamul Congress is keeping a tab on the situation.

The Trinamul Congress posted on its X handle: “Since May 4, the entire @BJP4India machinery has been desperately trying to dismiss the Sandeshkhali exposé & cover up their heinous crimes. But truth can never be hidden for long!

Will @BJP4Bengal now discredit the voices of Bengal’s women, narrating how they were coerced to file fake rape/molestation complaints?

PM @narendramodi & HM @AmitShah – No matter how hard you try, you won’t be able to stop the wave of truth that is rising in Bengal to wash away all the Bangla-Birodhi forces!”

MP Sagarika Ghosh said, “It is disgusting that the BJP is threatening the women of Sandeshkhali who have told the truth about the manner in which they were forced to file fraudulent rape complaints. After the viral video showing the conspiracy of Sandeshkali came out, some women have now said that they had been pressurized to file false cases.”

Acomplainant narrated how they were forced to file fake rape complaints without even knowing the contents of the complaint at the behest of “Delhi’s Mahila Commission”. “We don’t want to be associated with any false complaints…nobody is even talking to us in our neighbourhood. When I asked them to rescind the false complaint, I was chased away,” said a woman on television.