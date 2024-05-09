Days after sacking, Akash Anand describes Mayawati as role model of Bahujan Samaj

Former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national coordinator Akash Anand, who was recently removed from his post, described party chief Mayawati as a role model for Bahujan Samaj.

Akash said he will continue to fight for Bhim Mission and his society till his last breath.

In his first reaction after being sacked from the post of National Coordinator and Mayawati’s successor on Tuesday night, Akash Anand on Thursday posted his statement on social media.

Akash wrote, ” BSP chief Mayawati, you are a role model for the entire Bahujan community, crores of countrymen worship you. It is because of your struggles that our society has got such political strength and today the Bahujan community has learned to live with respect.”

“You are our universally-accepted leader. I will keep fighting till my last breath for Bhim Mission and my society,” he said .

Mayawati removed him from both the important posts late on Tuesday night. Mayawati has said she is taking the decision in the “larger interest” of the party and Anand is being removed from the positions till he attains “full maturity.”

Akash Anand had compared BJP leaders to terrorists during the public meeting in Sitapur.

After the inflammatory speech of Akash Anand, a case was registered against him, in which three candidates of the party were also named. Taking this very seriously, BSP supremo Mayawati had banned the rallies of Akash Anand immediately. Despite this, he kept contacting party supporters, students, teachers in Delhi and continued targeting opposition leaders.

The BSP supremo issued a statement on Tuesday announcing Akash’s removal from the post of National Coordinator and the responsibility being her successor. However, she asked Akash Anand’s father and his brother Anand Kumar to continue fulfilling his responsibilities as before in the interest of the party and the movement.

Akash, who was appointed to important positions in the party as the new generation of Bahujan Samaj Party, did not get a good start. In just five months, the BSP chief took away from him the post of National Coordinator and also the responsibility of being her successor.

Akashwas declared her successor by Mayawati in the office bearers’ conference held in Lucknow on December 10 last year. However, she had also decided to keep Akash away from UP and Uttarakhand. Despite this, when the process of Lok Sabha elections started, Akash attended BSP’s public meetings from the Nagina Lok Sabha seat.

According to reports in his first public meeting in Nagina, Akash made a direct attack on Azad Samaj Party President and Nagina candidate Chandrashekhar Azad alias Ravan, which did not go well with the BSP leadership. There was a possibility of Chandrashekhar getting political benefit from this stance of Akash Anand.

After this, his inflammatory speech in Sitapur, angered Mayawati so much that she took the decision to free him from the important responsibilities.