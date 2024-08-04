BJP Backward Morcha leaders assure justice to rape victim’s family in Ayodhya

A delegation of the Backward Morcha of the BJP visited Ayodhya on Sunday to meet the family members of the 12-year-old rape victim, who is currently under treatment at the hospital.

The delegation comprised Rajya Sabha MP Sangeeta Balwant, MP Baburam Nishad and UP Minister Narendra Kashyap.

Later, talking to the media, Baburam Nishad said, “We spoke to the victim’s mother and will submit a full report to the national leadership”.

He further said that the Uttar Pradesh government was not going to spare the guilty of the crime. “Akhilesh Yadav (SP chief) talks about DNA testing and PDA but cannot see and hear the pain of this daughter. The government will take action against them (the accused) the way that will be remembered by many generations. I request Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to increase the compensation for the victim from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.”

Recounting her meeting with the victim’s mother, MP Sangeeta Balwant said, “We tried to understand their pain. The chief minister has taken action against the accused. We have assured them that they need not fear as strict action will be taken against the accused.”

Narendra Kumar Kashyap said, “All the accused will be punished as investigation is underway. We will talk to the officials. This is a serious incident. The Samajwadi Party has not taken this matter seriously.”