BJP announces two more candidates for LS polls

The BJP has released the list of two more Lok Sabha candidates in Uttar Pradesh along with four candidates for the assembly by-elections.

According to party sources, in Firozabad, Vishwadeep Singh has been fielded against SP’s Akshay Yadav, son of Prof Ram Gopal Yadav.

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Vishwadeep had contested the poll on the BSP ticket and came in third place.

In Deoria seat, Shashank Mani Tripathi has been made the candidate by denying ticket to sitting MP Ramapati Ram Tripathi.

The BJP has released the list of candidates for the by-elections of four assembly constituencies.

The party has made OP Srivastava its candidate from Lucknow East assembly seat. The seat fell vacant after the death of Ashutosh Tandon, son of Late Lalji Tandon.

Arvind Singh has been made the candidate from Dadraul assembly bypolls, Shailendra Singh Shailu from Gansadi and Shravan Gond from Duddi reserved seat.