BJP announces candidates for 2 LS and 7 Assembly bypolls

From Rajinder Nagar assembly seat of Delhi, the BJP has fielded its former state unit general secretary Rajesh Bhatia.

IANS | New Delhi | June 4, 2022 2:49 pm

The BJP on Saturday announced candidates for bypolls of two Lok Sabha and seven Assembly constituencies of different states.

Newly appointed Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha will contest from the Town Bordowali Assembly constituency. Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ will contest from Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat.

Amid the speculation, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who failed to get re-nomination for Rajya Sabha, was likely to get ticket from Rampur Lok Sabha, but the BJP has fielded Ghanshyam Lodhi from the constituency.

In a statement BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said that the Central Election Committee has approved names for Lok Sabha and legislative Assembly bypolls.

For two Lok Sabha constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has fielded ‘Nirahua’ and Lodhi from Azamgarh and Rampur respectively. In Tripura, Chief Minister Saha will contest from Town Bordowali, Dr Ashok Sinha (Agartala), Swapna Das Paul (Surma) and Malina Debnath (Jubarajnagar).

Gangotri Kujur is BJP candidate from Mandar assembly constituency of Jharkhand and Gundlapalli Bharath Kumar Yadav from Atmakur assembly seat in Andhra Pradesh.

June 6 is the last day of filing of nomination for Lok Sabha and assembly bypolls. Polling will be held on June 23 and counting of votes will take place on June 26.

