BJP and key NDA allies hail Union Budget 2024 as progressive

BJP and its key NDA partners, JD (U) and TDP commended the Union Budget 2024-25 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Tuesday as progressive.

In her seventh consecutive Union Budget, Sitharaman made major announcements for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh in the budget, including a boost to infrastructure and special financial support. She outlined key priorities, including productivity and resilience in agriculture, employment, and skilling and services, aimed at fostering economic growth and creating ample opportunities.

Addressing the media after the presentation of the budget, BJP National President JP Nadda said the budget policies are poised to accelerate growth, create jobs, and enhance the quality of life for all citizens.

“The first Union Budget for 2024-25 in the third term of the Narendra Modi government stands as a testament to India’s commitment to inclusive growth, sustainable development, and economic resilience. This visionary budget not only addresses the immediate needs of the nation but also lays down a robust framework for long-term prosperity, prioritising infrastructure development, technological innovation, and social welfare. It paves the way for a more prosperous and equitable India,” he said.

Praising the first Budget of the Modi 3.0 Government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called it pro-people and pro-development visionary Budget 2024-25 which would fuel the nation’s pace to emerge as a developed nation.

In a post on X, Shah said, “The Budget 2024-25 not only exemplifies Bharat’s newfound sense of purpose, hope, and optimism under the PM Modi Ji-led NDA government but also fortifies them.”

“Harnessing the power of Bharat’s youth, Nari Shakti, and farmers, the budget fuels the nation’s pace on the path of emerging as a developed nation by ushering in a new era of employment and opportunities,” read the post.

Speaking on the announcements made in the budget, JD (U) MP and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh said after the implementation of these schemes, Bihar’s growth rate would go up. “We had demanded special status or a special package for Bihar. Today’s Budget has an abundance of packages for Bihar. Whatever sector you look at, infrastructure or developing tourism or irrigation, schemes are in abundance. After the implementation of these schemes, Bihar’s growth rate will go up,” he added.

Commending the Union Budget 2024-25, MoS Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling his promise to support Andhra Pradesh, which he said has been a “no-capital state” for the past five years.

Hailing the Union Budget, Naidu thanked the government for its efforts to empower the common people of India, emphasising the government’s plan to boost employment.