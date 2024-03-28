BJP accuses Kejriwal of creating constitutional crisis in Delhi

The Delhi BJP on Thursday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in ED custody in the liquor policy case, of creating a constitutional crisis in the national capital.

Addressing a joint press conference here along with MP Manoj Tiwari, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, “If Arvind Kejriwal himself does not have faith in any of the MLAs, then why does he have so much attachment to the chair ? Kejriwal himself used to say that whoever comes to power, we do not know what happens to them, so today he needs to look at himself in the mirror.”

“Cry for change from the upcoming party today is that they are suspicious of each other’s intentions due to their attachment to the chair. Delhiites are not going to be misled by mere speeches and press conferences anymore,” Sachdeva said.

Advertisement

“I believe that those who have looted Delhi and deceived Delhi will definitely be held accountable by the law,” the Delhi BJP president said.

Addressing the joint press conference along with Sachdeva, Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said a constitutional crisis has arisen within Delhi today.

“Aam Aadmi Party is currently going through an internal war because Arvind Kejriwal is trying to make his wife the Chief Minister, and the legislators are not ready to accept her. Therefore, there is a constitutional crisis in Delhi today, and due to Kejriwal’s drama, the people of Delhi are distressed,” the Delhi BJP MP said.

“If Kejriwal is in jail today, then he is talking of sewage, water, and medicines, but the question is who is giving information about Kejriwal’s ministers from inside the jail. He said that if Kejriwal had concern for the people of the state who have placed Kejriwal in power then he would have resigned and cooperated with the investigation,” Tiwari added.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia said Kejriwal should resign from the post as he “cannot run the government from the lock up”.

Talking to a news agency, Bhatia said Kejriwal should resign on moral grounds. He accused the AAP leader of duplicity in words and actions.

“There are 1.5 crore people in the city and they are the responsibility of the Chief Minister of the elected government. If you cannot give any orders from jail, then how will you serve the public? Arvind Kejriwal cheats everyone,” Bhatia said.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday extended the custodial remand of Kejriwal by four more days in a money laundering case related to Excise Policy.

Earlier, the Rouse Avenue Court on March 22, had remanded Kejriwal to six days of ED custody in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam case till March 28 following his arrest on March 21.