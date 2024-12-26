BJP accuses Kar Cong of tweeting distorted map of India

The BJP on Thursday accused the Karnataka Congress of tweeting a distorted map of India, excluding Aksai Chin and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), as part of the grand old party’s Working Committee event in Belagavi.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, its national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi strongly hit out at the Congress and accused it of engaging in divisive politics.

“Today, as the entire nation is honouring the sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s sons on ‘Veer Bal Diwas,’ a shocking incident has happened. The Karnataka Congress has tweeted a distorted map of India, excluding Aksai Chin and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), as part of an event in Belagavi. This isn’t an isolated incident, as they’ve done similar cheap things in the past,” he said.

“One thing has become clear from this that the picture of Congress’s alliance with the powers that dream of disintegrating India has now become very clear,” the BJP leader said.

“In Belagavi, a Congress-organised event released posters that showed a distorted map, with PoK and Aksai Chin missing. This has happened before, and tweets showcasing these maps were even deleted,” Trivedi said.

“This map is paired with Mahatma Gandhi’s image, but it’s a distorted vision of India for which figures like Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Rani Lakshmibai, and Guru Gobind Singh’s sons made sacrifices,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Condemning the Congress claiming that their actions align with ‘anti-India elements’ who dream of dismantling the country, he pointed out that prominent figures such as DMK leaders, senior leader Shashi Tharoor, and Rahul Gandhi have all shared similar images on social media earlier. He also noted a past instance where a map of India had excluded Assam, fueling his suspicions about Congress’ intentions.

“Why is Congress repeatedly removing parts of India from its posts?” Trivedi asked, suggesting it might be part of a broader conspiracy.”Is this being done at the behest of George Soros? or some anti-India element,” the BJP leader said.

“The issue goes beyond just being a matter of maps; it’s a threat to India’s very identity. India has always stood strong against anti-India forces, but it’s alarming and unfortunate to see Congress leaders violating the oath they took to protect the unity and integrity of India,” Trivedi said.

The BJP leader further accused Congress of attempting to undermine India’s unity and plotting a comeback to power through such divisive tactics.He assured, however, that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, these conspiracies would fail.