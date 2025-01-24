BJP accuses Jharkhand govt of employment scandal

The issue of employment is currently at the forefront of political discussions in Jharkhand.

Former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Babulal Marandi has accused the Hemant Soren government of being involved in a major scam related to government jobs. He claims that the current government has eliminated over two lakh government positions, leaving the state’s youth with a bleak future.

Marandi shared his allegations on the social media platform ‘X’. He wrote, “A unique scam has come to light in Jharkhand. Over the past two years, the number of vacant government positions in the state has drastically reduced. Previously, there were 3.66 lakh vacant positions, which have now decreased to 1.59 lakh. This means that 2.07 lakh positions have disappeared. This is a betrayal of the youth. These positions were abolished without any examination or appointment process.”

Marandi also accused the government of going back on its promises. He said that the Hemant Soren government had pledged to fill one lakh government positions by 2025. Instead, vacant positions have been eliminated, further reducing employment opportunities for the youth.

He tagged the Chief Minister, writing, “Chief Minister, please don’t hollow out the future of Jharkhand’s youth like termites. This scam disrespects their dreams and hard work.”

Marandi raised questions about the government’s silence on the matter, pointing out that neither the Chief Minister nor any officials have provided a solid response to the allegations. He has called for an investigation into the scam and demanded justice for the youth.

So far, there has been no official response from the Hemant Soren government regarding the allegations