BJP accuses Himachal govt of misleading public on flood relief

The Himachal Pradesh government is constantly under the firing line of the Opposition BJP which continued to criticise the government for its disaster management ever since the state was hit by colossal damage owing to rain fury.

BJP State President Dr. Rajeev Bindal on Thursday said, “The state government should expedite the work on 3R’s restoration, rehabilitation, and repair. So far the pace of these three works is going slow and if the people of Himachal Pradesh have to be provided relief, then the 3R needs to be accelerated.”

The state government should express gratitude to the Central Government as Union Minister Nitin Gadkari visited Himachal Pradesh to assess the damage caused by rain furry, despite the Parliament being in session just to provide relief, in the hour of such crisis, he added.

Accusing the state government of politics of deception to mislead the public, Bindal said that the Central government has helped Himachal Pradesh, which is not being made public.

“The state government is resorting to nepotism in the distribution of relief amount that is being provided to the poor in the hour of the calamity is not being disbursed equally. Some are being given less or some are being given more. There is no standard practice being adopted,” he charged.

“In today’s era, the Kisan Samman Nidhi is being disbursed digitally and reaches the accounts of all the farmers of the country. However, the Congress leaders are distributing the relief amount in cash. We demand that this amount should be directly transferred to the person’s account through Direct Benefit Transfer,” he demanded.

“The Congress government is doing politics with the farmers as well, he said, adding that the apple growers are left confused about whether they should sell their produce in cartons or according to the weights of apples,” he said, adding that the apple season has started and the apple growers are filled with anxiety owing to roads blocked which is hampering them to take their produce to the various markets.

About 300 roads are still closed in every district and today the crops of apples, tomatoes and peas are not able to reach the market on time, he said adding that by the time when the produce will reach the markets they will fetch less price thereby augmenting the suffering of the farmers.