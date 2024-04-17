BJP a warehouse of corrupt people: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday came down heavily on the BJP, labelling the party as a repository of the corrupt. “The BJP has become a warehouse of corrupt people since all the corrupt have joined the party fold.”

He said that the BJP government is undermining institutions, which, in turn, will weaken democracy itself.

Winding up his campaign on Wednesday for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, he said that the Samajwadi Party is not solely obsessed with defeat and winning seats.

“When people began speculating about the seat distribution, some questioned why I allocated such a significant number of seats to the Congress. I said that I will have to bring them into the alliance and that is why I have given 17 seats to the Congress,” he clarified.

“We are determined to defeat the BJP on all 80 seats in UP. They won’t win 400 seats; instead, they will lose them. I hope the people will send a strong message by defeating the BJP on 400 seats,” he asserted.

Akhilesh emphasised, “I have said it earlier, and I will repeat it. The BJP is going to be wiped out from the Western UP. This is because they have cheated farmers.”

The BJP had promised to double the income of farmers but failed to deliver on that count. Besides, the government also failed to give MSP to farmers. This time, it is not going to be ‘400-pass’ for them but rather a ‘400-fail’.”

Akhilesh was addressing a public meeting in the Najibabad area in favour of SP-Congress alliance candidate Manoj Kumar, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Nagina reserved seat.