BJD delegation flags Polavaram Project concerns, demands fresh Study and tribal rehabilitation

A high-level delegation from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), led by senior leader Debi Prasad Mishra Thursday met with the Chairman of the Central Water Commission (CWC) and expressed deep concerns over the ongoing Polavaram Project and its potential impact on Odisha, especially the Malkangiri District.

They apprised the CWC chairman with the IIT Roorkee report that estimates that a flood of 58 lakh cusecs could inundate large areas in Odisha,

far exceeding the previously agreed submergence levels.

The delegation also raised concerns about the inadequate resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R) plans for the tribal populations affected by the Polavaram project, noting that proper surveys and consultations have not been conducted.

The members requested that the Ministry of Jal Shakti and CWC take immediate action to conduct a fresh backwater study, address the safety concerns of the affected communities, and ensure that the R&R process is completed before any further construction of the dam.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi after the meeting, Mishra emphasized that the safety and well-being of the people of Malkangiri must be the top priority, and called on the Central Government to intervene and halt the construction of the dam until all issues are addressed.

“The concerns of Odisha, especially regarding the impact of the Polavaram Project on our tribal communities, have been repeatedly ignored. We demand a fresh study of the backwater effects and a proper review of the environmental and social implications of the project. Without addressing these critical concerns, no further work on the dam should proceed,” stated Mishra.

The BJD delegation also referred to a 2022 Supreme Court order, which urged the Ministry of Jal Shakti to play a leading role in resolving the technical and environmental issues surrounding the project.

The BJD has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and welfare of the people of Odisha and has urged the Central Government to take immediate corrective action regarding the Polavaram Project.