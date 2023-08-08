Bhakra creates new power generation record in July

The Bhakra power house has surpassed previous records of daily power generation and shattered the record of maximum instantaneous power generation in July 2023.

Congratulating Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) employees for this, the BBMB chairman Nand Lal Sharma on Monday also applauded the role played by Bhakra Dam in controlling the flood waters of Satluj during incessant rains from 9 July to 12 July.

Addressing the gathering during the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebration hosted by Bhakra Dam Outreach Programme on Monday at Bhakra Dam, Sharma urged employees to continue their efforts towards progress.

The Bhakra Outreach programme was organised by the Department of Water Resources, Ministry of Jal Shakti, in collaboration with National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), Central Water Commission (CWC) and the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) at Bhakra Dam to promote dam tourism and raise awareness about the importance of effective water resource management.

The Bhakra dam, a paragon of India’s progress, was identified as one of the 24 iconic dam sites across the nation as part of this initiative. This iconic structure, serving as a testament to India’s engineering prowess and dedication towards progress, encapsulates the spirit of the nation’s aspirations.

The event witnessed the active participation of local Panchayat Presidents who shared their sentiments about Bhakra’s substantial contribution to their communities. Representatives from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and various stakeholders also lent their valuable perspectives.