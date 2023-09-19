BIS to provide up to Rs 1 lakh to establish ‘Manak Kaksha’ in government institutions

The Bureau of Indian Standards, India’s national standards body, has established 6,467 “Standards Clubs” in schools and colleges across the country with an objective to sensitize young members of society about the importance of standards in improving quality of life.

To ensure that the learning environment is both pleasant and engaging, BIS is providing financial assistance of up to Rs 100,000 to establish “Manak Kaksha” in government institutions where Standards Clubs have been formed.

Under this initiative one room in the school shall be renovated by providing basic amenities, like smart TVs, audio-visual systems, proper illumination, decoration on the walls, etc. These spaces are to be designed to inspire curiosity and innovation and foster the growth of future leaders.

In a statement, the bureau said: “Recognizing the significance of practical learning, the BIS has further extended its financial support. High and higher secondary eligible government schools with Standards Clubs are entitled to receive a one-time maximum laboratory grant of Rs 50,000 in the form of state-of-the-art lab equipment for upgrading their science labs.”

The statement further said that the endeavour aims to instil in young minds the “paramount importance” of quality, standards, and generating scientific temperament.

The BIS undertook the Standards Club initiative in 2021. So far, it has significantly expanded and is now established in 6,467 schools and colleges across the country. Among them, 5,562 Standards Clubs have been created in schools, while 905 clubs in different colleges, including 384 clubs in engineering colleges.

These clubs have a membership of over 1.7 lakh students from science background, who are guided by dedicated science teachers from their respective schools as mentors. The BIS provides these teachers with specialized training.