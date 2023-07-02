Powering with Trust: IB Solar’s Mono Perc Panels get BIS Accreditation

IB Solar, a trailblazer in the solar industry with three decades of expertise, has reached new heights of excellence. Breaking through barriers and propelling India’s solar revolution forward, IB Solar proudly announces that its revolutionary Mono Perc solar panels and state-of-the-art Lithium-ion batteries have been granted the coveted Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. This momentous achievement not only bolsters the trustworthiness of IB Solar’s products but also positions them as the epitome of efficiency in the Indian market. With a string of remarkable accomplishments in 2023, IB Solar is taking giant strides towards a sustainable future, set to launch a cutting-edge 500 MW solar panel manufacturing line on the prestigious Taj Expressway this July. IB Solar’s Stellar Journey:

Determined to lead the charge in India’s renewable energy landscape, IB Solar has consistently been at the forefront of innovation. The latest feather in their cap is the BIS certification for their Mono Perc solar panels and Lithium-ion batteries, earned through relentless dedication and unwavering commitment to quality. This notable milestone signifies IB Solar’s unwavering pursuit of excellence and sets them apart as an industry leader.

Powering the Nation with Trust:

With the BIS mark of approval adorning their Mono Perc solar panels and Lithium-ion batteries, IB Solar has solidified its position as a trusted and reliable manufacturer in the Indian market. This certification acts as a beacon of assurance for customers, assuring them of products that adhere to stringent quality standards and deliver outstanding performance. By consistently raising the bar in terms of efficiency and reliability, IB Solar continues to empower every Indian household, enabling them to run on renewable energy.

Director’s Vision and Future Endeavours:

Reflecting on the momentous achievement, Director of IB Solar, Abhinav Mahajan, expressed his elation and shared his ambitions for the future. “We are thrilled to have our Mono Perc solar panels andLithium-ion batteries marked with BIS certification,” said Mahajan. “This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and our dedication to providing top-tier products to our customers. Our goal is to fast-track the government’s net-zero target by 2030 and ensure that every Indian household has access to reliable renewable energy solutions.”

Leading the Way towards a Sustainable Future:

IB Solar’s pursuit of excellence has not gone unnoticed. Their commitment to innovation and sustainability has earned them accolades and a prominent position in the solar industry. Apart from the BIS certification, IB Solar’s poly panels secured a place on the Approved List of Modules & Manufacturers (ALMM), further solidifying their reputation for delivering superior quality products.

Partnering with government entities and securing multiple tenders and projects, IB Solar has become the preferred choice for State Nodal Agencies (SNAs) like HAREDA, JAREDA, BREDA, PEDA, and more. These collaborations serve as a testament to the trust placed in IB Solar’s capabilities and their contribution to India’s clean energy aspirations.

Conclusion:

IB Solar’s recent accomplishment of obtaining the BIS certification for their Mono Perc solar panels and Lithium-ion batteries marks a significant milestone in their journey towards a sustainable future. With their unwavering commitment to excellence and a focus on delivering high-quality products, IB Solar is driving India’s transition to clean energy. Through their state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, partnerships with government bodies, and a vision to fast pace government’s net-zero target by 2030, IB Solar continues to lead the way in powering the nation with trust, efficiency, and innovation.

